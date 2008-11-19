The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Half Of PS3 Owners Also Have A PSP

Posting on his company's official boards, Capcom PR man Christian Svensson's has revealed a little piece of information Sony "have been sharing" with them. That information says that "about" 50% of PS3 owners also own a PSP. It's the kind of statistic that's both immediately interesting and utterly inconsequential at the same time, but it does make you wonder: if half the PS3's in the US/world (it's not made clear) have a PSP in the same house, why aren't developers making more use of the little guy with their PS3 games?

[Capcom Unity]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles