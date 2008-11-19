Half Of PS3 Owners Also Have A PSP

Posting on his company's official boards, Capcom PR man Christian Svensson's has revealed a little piece of information Sony "have been sharing" with them. That information says that "about" 50% of PS3 owners also own a PSP. It's the kind of statistic that's both immediately interesting and utterly inconsequential at the same time, but it does make you wonder: if half the PS3's in the US/world (it's not made clear) have a PSP in the same house, why aren't developers making more use of the little guy with their PS3 games?

[Capcom Unity]