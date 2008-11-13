Halo 3: Recon Is 3-5 Hours Long, 'Not A $60 Title'

Someone's already got their hands on the Halo 3: Recon-themed December issue of Game Informer. Spilled the beans. Those beans tell us that, as you could probably have guessed when you first heard it spoken of as an "expansion", Halo 3: Recon is only 3-5 hours long. Which is pretty damn short. Luckily, then, it'll have a pretty damn short price tag, Bungie's Joe Staten saying "we do not view this as a $US60 title". Hopefully he means $US30, and not $US59.99. Also mentioned is the fact the expansion will allow users to unlock the previously unlockable Recon armour, provided you've completed the Vidmaster Challenge achievements.

Game Informer December [via Halo.Bungie]