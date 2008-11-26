The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Halo Recon Gets a New Name, But No New Info

Bungie, masters of titillation and chicken baiting, are at it again. This time letting their many fervent fans know that Halo 3: Recon is getting a new name, but spilling little else.

As of today, they say, Halo 3: Recon will now be known as Halo 3: ODST. I suppose that's because Odie Estie rolls off the tongue much easier than Reee-KHAN! It's also because the ODST, an acronym for Oribtal Drop Shock Trooper, is the central character of the upcoming title.

If you recall, this is our recently announced stand-alone extension to Halo 3 that features an all new campaign played from the perspective of an ODST in the heart of a Covenant occupied New Mombasa. In addition to sleuthing around the city and piecing together the details surrounding your squad's whereabouts, the game will also include some new Halo 3 multiplayer content as well as one or two unrevealed surprises when it's released next Fall.

This new title is a more straightforward account of the experience that awaits and the role you will assume as you explore the streets of New Mombasa. But don't worry, you can still has Recon. (the armour that is, it's still tied to the Vidmaster achievements and will be accessible via the final retail release next Fall).

"ODST" (literally pronounced "Oh-Dee-Ess-Tee" and not "ohdst") is the acronym for "Orbital Drop Shock Trooper." This special forces branch of the UNSC military force is called into action for highly specialised, small scale operations. ODST units were deployed during portions of the Halo 2 and Halo 3 campaign and have also been featured in some of the Halo novels. To learn more about this elite military operation, check out this recent interview with Bungie's Halo fiction guru, Robt McLees.

Odie Estie is expected to hit stores next fall, and the Halo 3 Mythic Map Pack will be coming to Xbox LIVE Marketplace sometime early next year.

The upcoming Bungie project formerly known as "Halo 3 : Recon" will now be known as "Halo 3 : ODST."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles