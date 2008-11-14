Halo: The Complete Soundtrack

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sure, Halo 3 was so 2007, but there's always ways to pick up an extra penny or two the year after. When the heat's died down. Here's one: the complete Halo soundtrack. It's the soundtracks to Halo 1, Halo 2 and Halo 3, all in the one box, all for $US30. Could be the perfect stocking-stuffer for that special Halo fan in your life. Provided they didn't buy the soundtrack to Halo 2, hear Incubus and hurl it out the nearest window, that is.

Halo Trilogy- The Complete Original Soundtracks [Amazon]

