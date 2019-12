New Halo game on the horizon? Better get McFarlane on the case, get some small, plastic action figures churned out. Oh, what's that? McFarlane's already on the case? How unexpected. These figures may have been announced in September, but today, here's your first good look at them. They're coming smaller (at 2.5") than the standard Halo figures, and in packs of three, and all colour-coded, because Halo Wars is an RTS, get it? Expect them in March 2009.