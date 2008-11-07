Halo Wars LE Sweetened By Mythic Map Pack

Microsoft Game Studios and Ensemble Studios are on course to ship their strategy take on the Halo universe this February, and they're readying one hell of a Limited Collector's Edition for those willing to drop a little extra coin. $US79.99 gets you the game, six leader cards, a Spirit of Fire patch, a Halo Wars: Genesis graphic novel, and the Halo 3 Mythic Map Pack, which comes with "Assembly," "Orbital" and "Sandbox". One hell of a way to ensure your core audience stays intact in the face of wildly shifting genres, isn't it?

On the downloadable content side of things, the LE also comes with a bonus in-game "Honour Guard" Wraith, with folks who pre-order from select retailers receiving a code for a special flaming Warthog. It's a very exciting package, but then again so was Fable II when they started out. Think I'll wait and see.

Standard and Limited Collector's Edition versions of "Halo Wars" arrive at retailers worldwide February 2009

Today, Microsoft Game Studios and Ensemble Studios announced that the much-anticipated strategy game "Halo Wars" will be landing at retailers worldwide this February in both a standard and Limited Collector's Edition format. Taking the "Halo" battle beyond the first person, "Halo Wars" puts players in command of the battlefield and combines the intensity of "Halo" with a riveting new story that precedes the events of "Halo: Combat Evolved."

Developed by Ensemble Studios, the creators of the critically-acclaimed "Age of Empires" series, "Halo Wars" was designed specifically for Xbox 360 and brings a genre that has typically thrived on the PC seamlessly to consoles. From specialised controls to redesigned resource management and unit command, "Halo Wars" will give players the fluid strategy experience they've been waiting for on a console.

In addition to the standard retail version, "Halo Wars" will be offered in a Limited Collector's Edition through participating retailers and will feature:

* Three New "Halo 3" Multiplayer Maps - Be one of the first to experience the Mythic Map Pack from Bungie which includes three new maps, "Assembly," "Orbital" and "Sandbox"

* Halo Wars: Genesis - a beautiful graphic novel by Phil Noto, Graeme Devine and Eric Nylund chronicling the first military campaign against the Covenant. The novel centres around the Sprit of Fire on a mission to discover why the Covenant are so interested in the world of Harvest

* Unique In-game Vehicle - "Honor Guard" Wraith

* Six Leader Cards - Leaders possess elite skills which can turn the tides of battle

* Spirit of Fire Patch - Start the journey as an official Spirit of Fire crew member

As an added bonus, fans eager for their chance to battle the Covenant will be able to pre-order "Halo Wars" and receive a pre-order card to download a special in-game Warthog vehicle with flame decals from select participating retailers.

The standard edition of "Halo Wars" will have an estimated retail price of $59.99 and the Limited Collector's Edition will retail for an estimated price of $79.99. "Halo Wars" is rated "T" for Teen.

More information on "Halo Wars" can be found online at www.Xbox.com/HaloWars or www.HaloWars.com.