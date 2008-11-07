Hands-Free Gaming Comes To The PC (And Looks Awful)

Above, a demonstration by Mgestyk Technologies, showing off their webcam-based gesture control system on a bunch of games like Far Cry and Halo. While we admire the effort, all we're left thinking after watching this is: just because you can do something, doesn't always mean you should. Laggy controls that force you to use strange hand gestures won't be replacing WASD and a mouse just yet.
