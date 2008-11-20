Happy Birthday Half Life, Now You Are Ten

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

For a ten-year-old, Gordon Freeman has some pretty sharp facial hair. Yes, ten years ago this very day, those idiots at Black Mesa opened a pesky interdimensional rift and let all kinds of horrible beasties spill out into our universe. The big dopes.

Valve are celebrating Half Life's tenth anniversary by selling the game on Steam for just 98 cents (1998! Do you see what they did there?) until 7:00am pm AEDT on November 22. If you haven't yet played through this bit of gaming history, now might be a good time.

Buy Half-Life 1 [Steam]

