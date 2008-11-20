Hardware Hackers Make Some DSi Flash Progress

The hardware nerds behind the Acekard flashcart reckon they have made some progress towards getting their card working with the DSi.

The above video shows what appears to be a DSi booting from a flashcart and running some decidedly non-homebrew software. Although it may look as though Nintendo's dream of a piracy-free handheld are over, the team say that releasing a cart using their method would be 'almost impossible' to do commercially.

Of course, a couple of weeks ago people were saying that the above video was impossible too, so we shall see.