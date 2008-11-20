Hardware Hackers Make Some DSi Flash Progress

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The hardware nerds behind the Acekard flashcart reckon they have made some progress towards getting their card working with the DSi.

The above video shows what appears to be a DSi booting from a flashcart and running some decidedly non-homebrew software. Although it may look as though Nintendo's dream of a piracy-free handheld are over, the team say that releasing a cart using their method would be 'almost impossible' to do commercially.

Of course, a couple of weeks ago people were saying that the above video was impossible too, so we shall see.

