Heidi Klum Strips Down To Shill Guitar Hero: World Tour

Anyone watching last night's Monday Night Football likely caught a glimpse of Heidi Klum's underthings as she jiggled for Guitar Hero: World Tour. (I was lucky enough to catch this one with my mother, in town for a brief visit.) Activision's going for the zipper in the newest Guitar Hero spot, one that swaps out Kobe Bryant, Michael Phelps, Alex Rodriguez and Tony Hawk for a solo Klum. We'll withhold judgment on just how successful it is until we get a good look at the page views on this one.