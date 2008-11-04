Hellgate To Relaunch? Flying Pigs Not Pictured

It seems you just can't keep a good game down. The same may also apply to Hellgate: London - previously announced as shutting up shop for good at the end of January.

But wait! New owners of the Hellgate brand, HanbitSoft, have announced that they are hard at work on a new expansion for what they touchingly refer to as "the world's best game".

"Our US development studio is currently working on an update that is to surpass 'The Abyss Chronicles'" HanbitSoft said in a letter to their own PR Manager, "This game will be available through our Web site."

The letter is signed "Sincerely, Hellgate: London Product Manager - also a fellow user that loves to play Hellgate: London."

