Hello Kitty's Birthday Celebrated In HKO

While other MMO games are busy celebrating Halloween this weekend, Hello Kitty Online is getting ready for a celebration of a far greater calibre. Tomorrow marks the 34th Birthday of Kitty White, the big-headed icon we commonly refer to as Hello Kitty, and Hello Kitty Online is preparing a birthday celebration fit for a character that's been on more erasers than the words "I love you." Festivities kick off tomorrow with a weekend-long birthday party, with KW herself appearing in-game, which I suppose we are supposed to be thankful for. "Gee, thanks for showing up at your own party."

The celebration continues into the week, with a contest to see which guild can build New York City landmarks the fastest and a charity event called "Food for Friends", in which guilds will produce food items in-game, with the total amount created translated into cash donations made by Sanrio Digital to UNICEF and the Asian Youth Orchestra.

Man, I didn't realise she was 34. I feel much better about sleeping with my Hello Kitty pillow now that I know she's completely legal.

Hong Kong - October 31, 2008: Hello Kitty turns 34 on November 1, 2008. To celebrate the occasion, Sanrio Digital (www.sanriodigital.com) today announced a birthday party for Hello Kitty that will be held inside Hello Kitty Online (www.hellokittyonline.com), the eagerly anticipated MMORPG. The celebration begins on Saturday November 1st, and will include a birthday party lasting through the week-end, a week-long series of in-game quests and events, and a charity event that lets players convert effort they spend inside the game into real cash donations to charity.

Hello Kitty Online is a MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Role-Playing Game) based on the popular Sanrio characters. The game transports players into the cute and cuddly world of Sanrio Land and is fully integrated with official Sanrio portal SanrioTown.com, which utilizes blogs, email, video sharing, games and more to create a digital and social experience accessible at any time, even in-game. The game is currently in Founders' Beta phase. The present version of Hello Kitty Online will shut down on November 8, 2008, to allow the development team to continue work on the game and prepare for Open Beta. Current players, however, will retain their characters and certain benefits in future versions of the game.

There are a range of exciting events and activities planned for Hello Kitty's birthday and the final week of the Founders' Beta.

1) Hello Kitty's Birthday Party - November 1-2 Hello Kitty, real name Kitty White, was introduced to the world on November 1, 1974, and was the creation of a young artist named Yuko Shimizu. Today Hello Kitty is one of the most-loved and recognised images in the world, and was awarded the exclusive title of Special Friend of Children by UNICEF. To celebrate her birthday, Hello Kitty will make special appearances in Hello Kitty Online on November 1st and 2nd. In addition, players can expect special mini-events and even gifts to celebrate this special day.

2) Guild Competition: Build New York - November 1-6 It's time to build New York! The guilds of Hello Kitty Online will be competing in a race to build two of New York City's most famous landmarks: The Statue of Liberty and The Empire State Building. Representatives of the participating guilds will be called to trade in their Empire Keys and Liberty Keys for special Empire State and Liberty land certificates. The first guilds to complete building these landmarks will receive formal recognition in the new zone and will be awarded special items in the next version of the game.

3) "Food for Friends" Charity Event - November 1-6 Remembering children who are less fortunate, Hello Kitty Online will host an in-game guild contest called "Food for Friends", in which the efforts of guilds will be translated into donations to charity. Guilds interested in participating will produce raw materials on their farms and craft them into specific food items. Guilds will submit prepared food items to a Game Master. The guilds with the highest contributions will be declared winners. The winning guilds will receive a permanent page on www.hellokittyonline.com, special guild privileges for open beta, and a small feature on their guild including an interview with the guild representative(s) to be posted on official blog and press releases. Based on the total prepared food donated by all guilds, Sanrio Digital will then make cash donations to UNICEF (www.unicef.org) and the Asian Youth Orchestra (www.asianyouthorchestra.com).

Please refer to http://www.hellokittyonline.com/us/index.php?c=misc&s=foodForFriends for information on the "Food For Friends" event.