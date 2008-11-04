The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here Are Those DSi Lines Ash Was Looking For

Ashcraft may not have found any lines in Osaka of people waiting for the DSi, but that doesn't mean they didn't exist. Fuji News even has some video to prove it. They also have a fancy graph showing how the PSP recently overtook the DS in sales in Japan and bonus video of a PSP owner standing in the DSi line.

If you missed it make sure you check out Ash's coverage of launch day and the scans of the hilarious DSi warning manual.

[Thanks Alfredo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles