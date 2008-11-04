Here Are Those DSi Lines Ash Was Looking For

Ashcraft may not have found any lines in Osaka of people waiting for the DSi, but that doesn't mean they didn't exist. Fuji News even has some video to prove it. They also have a fancy graph showing how the PSP recently overtook the DS in sales in Japan and bonus video of a PSP owner standing in the DSi line.

If you missed it make sure you check out Ash's coverage of launch day and the scans of the hilarious DSi warning manual.

[Thanks Alfredo]