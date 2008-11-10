Here Are Your Nintendo Wii Sneakers

Those tasteful Nike/Nintendo Air Max Classics from the other day? They're just the start. Word filters down from the street that Nintendo and Nike will be releasing an entire line of sneakers early next year, all of them inspired by the Wii. Here's some pics. You'll find that, like the NES kicks, things are still being kept subtle (with iconography kept to a minimum), but the jury's still out on whether these ones are quite so tasteful.NikeTalk [via KicksonFire]