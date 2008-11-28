Here Manhunt's Piggy, Piggy, Piggy

Standing at $US50 with the reserve not yet met, I suspect this Piggy statue from Rockstar-thriller Manhunt isn't something you could put on a list of inexpensive holiday presents.

In fact, only 500 of these figures were made (this is 129 of 500). How much would you pay for this bit of bloody gaming schwag?

Manhunt Piggsy Limited Edition Statue Figure RARE [eBay]