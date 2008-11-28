The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here Manhunt's Piggy, Piggy, Piggy

Standing at $US50 with the reserve not yet met, I suspect this Piggy statue from Rockstar-thriller Manhunt isn't something you could put on a list of inexpensive holiday presents.

In fact, only 500 of these figures were made (this is 129 of 500). How much would you pay for this bit of bloody gaming schwag?

Manhunt Piggsy Limited Edition Statue Figure RARE [eBay]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles