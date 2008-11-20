The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here's A (Sort Of) New PSP Bundle

A moment's silence for the deceased PSP/4GB bundle. It was taken before its time. While Sony saw fit to publicise one bundle's demise, however, a new bundle has arrived on the scene completely unannounced. Looking a lot like the PSP/Ratchet & Clank deal from a few months back (because it essentially still is the same deal), this new offer includes a black PSP-3000, instead of a silver one, and includes a voucher for Everyday Shooter instead of a voucher for Echocrome. Everything else - National Treasure, Ratchet & Clank, $US199 - remains the same.

Comments

  • Jeremy Guest

    Is this usd or Aud and how do I gete asap, have 2 boys dying for one in Victoria

    Jeremy

    Urgent

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles