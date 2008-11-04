Here's What Alien Crush Returns Looks Like

In celebration of the release of their remake of the classic TurboGrafx-16 pinball game Alien Crush on Nintendo's WiiWare platform, Hudson has let us see what Alien Crush Returns looks like with this batch of screenshots. Looks as if you're playing pinball inside someone's digestive system which just happens to be filled with bug-like aliens, doesn't it? Good, that means it's working. Check out the screens.
