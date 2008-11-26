Here's What The MGO Patch Patched

Konami's Metal Gear Online has gotten itself all patched up. Things have changed, and things have been fixed. According to Konami, the patch updates include:

MGO Ver.1.20 Update information

Updates include:

All alterations

1) New skills

2) Change of skill specification

3) New rules:

- Interval

- Stealth Deathmatch

4) New BGMs

5) Change of weapon specification

6) New explanation of weapon

7) New functions "Skill Set" and "Gear Set"

8) Briefing Screen appears changed

9) The Game Screen appears changed

10) New Gears

Lobby

1) The icon was added to the lobby name in "Lobby Select" menu.

2) The time which can enter the survival lobby was restricted.

3) Automatching lobby was divided.

4) Survival lobby was divided.

5) The headshots invalid lobby was added.

Ranking

1) The figure of the displayed ranking was increased.

2) The quantity of the ranking which moves by the left button or the right button was changed.

3) When viewing personal details, the page of a corresponding rule will be opened by the default.

4) The GRADE display of the player details was unified with "Community Support Page".

SURVIVAL

1) The total number of the Teams currently in battle is added to "Survival match List".

2) "Clan Members Only" is added to the stance of "Creat Team".

3) "Clan Members Only" is added to the condition of the filtering stance.

4) The icon of "Spanner" is displayed next to the character name who exists in "Personal" menu etc.

Others

1) "Radar orientation" added in "Gameplay Options".

2) "Appearance Settings" was changed.

3) The icon of EXPANSION which shows the owned pack was added to "Personal Stats".

4) The icon of "Beginner" added to the "Personal Stats" of biginners.

5) The E-mail Address was changed from "GM" to "CS"(Customer Support).

6) The new functions "Delete all read messages", "Delete all messages from a particular sender" and "Delete all messages" added to inbox of Mail.

7) Decision method of the "Beginner" was changed.

8) "EXPANSION PACK" is added to the condition of the filtering stance of "Free Battle".

9) The display was added to appear when Riward Points was earned at the time of login and the Automatching play.

10) The display of the current Riward was changed on the Personal menu.

11) Warning is displayed when playing for a long time.

12) The score came to be added through assistance action.

13) Change in the specification of the level up.

14) If you Quit the game before finish, the record will be added to your profile.

15) The icon of "Friendly Fire" and "Voice Chat" and "Lock on" were added to "COMMON SETTINGS" of Free Battle and Survival.

16) The camera was added to the equipment of Mk.II.

17) The function which turns OFF a text chat was added to the "MUTE" menu of "BRIEFING"

18) When one of the team disappeared from the Free Battle, the game becomes invalid match.

For MEME EXPANSION only

1) New Maps:

- Forest Firefight (F.F.)

- Silo Sunset(S.S.)

- Winter Warehouse (W.W.)

2) New unique characters:

- LIQUID OCELOT

- MEI LING

3) New game mode "Tournament"