The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here's What The NXE 'Premium Themes' Look Like

To go along with the launch of the New Xbox Experience, Microsoft and their valued publishing partners have released a range of premium themes. The word "premium" comes in when you consider they cost 250 MS points each. Anyway, in typical Xbox Live style, when Microsoft's Larry Hryb pointed the themes out earlier today on his blog, there was no way to actually preview what they looked like. Gah. Not to worry - some kids over on GAF have done the next best thing, and are taking screengrabs like it's going out of style, snapping pics of almost every theme.

The Official NXE PREMIUM THEME SHOWCASE [NeoGAF]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Not really interested unless they make it so you can design what that little backdrop behind your avatar looks like. Seems stupid that it's random...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles