Here's What The NXE 'Premium Themes' Look Like

To go along with the launch of the New Xbox Experience, Microsoft and their valued publishing partners have released a range of premium themes. The word "premium" comes in when you consider they cost 250 MS points each. Anyway, in typical Xbox Live style, when Microsoft's Larry Hryb pointed the themes out earlier today on his blog, there was no way to actually preview what they looked like. Gah. Not to worry - some kids over on GAF have done the next best thing, and are taking screengrabs like it's going out of style, snapping pics of almost every theme.

