Here's Your Mirror's Edge Launch Trailer



Mirror's Edge is less than one short week away and to celebrate the occasion - we got this new launch trailer. Faith pulls out all the cards in this one, from riding on top of a speeding freight train to changing zip lines in mid-air. Hell, she even kicks a police officer square in the... well, you get the point. The full game comes out November 13th, and if you haven't downloaded the demo over Xbox Live or PSN yet, you might want to give it a shot.