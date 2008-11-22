The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Hey Japan - No LEGO Games For You!

Activision are pulling Lego Batman, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures in Japan, according to Famitsu.

All three games will shortly be removed from store shelves or simply not shipped. Batman and Indy were set for release in the territory on December 18th.

No reason has been offered for the move - perhaps Lego just isn't held in the same esteem by the Japanese, or perhaps there is some confusing licensing issue. It could be anything - maybe Lego is suspected of corrupting Japanese youth with bricks that can be made into makeshift (if brittle and ineffective) street weapons. Who knows. Wild theories in the comments please.

Japan - Activision stops sale of LEGO games [GoNintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles