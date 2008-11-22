Hey Japan - No LEGO Games For You!

Activision are pulling Lego Batman, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures in Japan, according to Famitsu.

All three games will shortly be removed from store shelves or simply not shipped. Batman and Indy were set for release in the territory on December 18th.

No reason has been offered for the move - perhaps Lego just isn't held in the same esteem by the Japanese, or perhaps there is some confusing licensing issue. It could be anything - maybe Lego is suspected of corrupting Japanese youth with bricks that can be made into makeshift (if brittle and ineffective) street weapons. Who knows. Wild theories in the comments please.

