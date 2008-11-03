High Voltage: Wii Could Use an RPG

Fresh off getting Sega to be the publisher for its Wii FPS, The Conduit, High Voltage apparently is looking to deliver titles with a more traditional appeal to gamers.

In an interview with WiiRInControl, High Voltage's Eric Nofsinger hints that the next title might be an RPG for the Wii. "That really is another area [RPGs]that can use a shot in the arm I feel," he said. "Keep your eyes peeled because in the near future we'll be announcing some other titles that we've already got underway in development."

He then goes back to the Wii-needs-better-games-and-we're-the-answer line, which has been part of the High Voltage company story for some time.

We feel that there are a number of genres that are poorly represented on the Wii for core gamers. We want to do games that are high quality. You know, that's what we are. I think it's a shame for what is our personal favourite system to be so underrepresented when it comes to core gamers.



