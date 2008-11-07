Hollywood's Gondola-Helming, Pole-Vaulting Chun Li

Last we saw of Chun Li actress Kristin Kreuk, she's turned her brown eyes blue. Good news, her brown eyes are back in this latest promo poster for upcoming Hollywood flick Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Bad news: The movie's Legend of Chun Li circle logo is meh, and the poster looks like she's at the helm of a gondola or about to pole-vault. Not that there's anything wrong with gondolas or pole-vaulting, just sayin'. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li hits theatres early 2009.
