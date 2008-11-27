Home Director Says Home Will Be 'Out' In 2008

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Love it or able to live a full and happy life without it, Home's one hell of a high profile release for Sony. So, uh, when's it coming out?

If you're after a neat, tidy "release" date, you won't find one. In fact, going by comments from Home's director, Jack Buser, it looks like the service/program/thing won't ever have a "release date". Asked for one by IGN, Buser responds:

Like we've said, we're excited about moving PlayStation Home into its Open Beta stage this year. Once we make the move to Open Beta, everyone will have access to PlayStation Home.

To us, that sounds like making Home has been hard. So hard that they've come up with this "open beta" release idea. It's the best of a bad situation for a service that's obviously had its fair share of development issues: an "open beta" lets anyone and everyone in, while at the same time, being an "open beta" lets them keep working on it and not have to worry about delaying the actual "release" any further.

That is, if they even bother with a "release" any further; they might just quietly maintain the beta til nobody notices/cares anymore, like everything else online seems to do these days.

Either way, whether that assumption's right or wrong, there's no doubting what he said: five weeks out from 2009, that's the director of Home saying that we'll all have our hands on it by the end of 2008.

PlayStation 3: Home-ward Bound [IGN]

