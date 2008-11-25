Homeworld 3? 'There's Always That Chance.' Say Relic

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Less than a month after the official closure of the Homeworld 1 servers, Relic have let slip a few little hints (ok, big hints) about possible future installments.

Speaking to Eurogamer TV, Relic's lead designer Jonny Ebbert confirmed that the company was pleased that THQ had regained the Homeworld IP and that there might be a third installment in the series under development.

"We're really happy the IP has made its way home," said Ebbert, "and yeah, we're definitely looking at it. We'll see what happens in the future."

Comments

  • DoctorOwl Guest

    This is awesome news.

