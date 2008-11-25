How An iMac Can Improve An Xbox 360



The New Xbox Experience fixed one outdated aspect of the 360 - its user interface - but there's still one thing about it that just screams 2005: the disc tray. A tray? Jesus, it's like rubbing two sticks together to start a fire. This guy has a more elegant solution: rip the disc-sucking-and-spitting mechanism out of an old iMac and put it to better use in a 360. Works like a treat.

Slot Loading Xbox 360 Uses Guts of an iMac [Gizmodo]