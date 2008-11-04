How Angelina Jolie Explains Game Violence To Her Kids

For a celebrity whose past is filled with questionable choices — nearly making out with her own brother on camera, having "Billy Bob" tattooed on her arm, making two Tomb Raider movies — Angelina Jolie has taken a shocking turn for the normal. The UN goodwill ambassador has a decent head on her shoulders, at least in terms of talking to her kids about violence and video games.

Jolie tells Harper's Bazaar "My kids play video games. I let them play with toy soldiers. We don't take war and violence lightly, but we don't hide it from anybody."

How does the big screen Lara Croft explain all that fictional violence to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and eventually Knox and Vivienne? "We say, 'Mummy and daddy have movies where we play these characters, but there's real death and violence in the world.'" Talking to your kids, eh? Helping to define the difference between reality and fantasy is an interesting concept that might just be crazy enough to work.

Reader and tipster Jason says "I thought that this is quite an interesting read considering that Ms. Jolie frequently travels to war torn nations for the UN and [has]seen what war does to people. That and how she makes an effort to talk to her kids about real world violence. It's very much a different perspective about gaming in the media that people [should]definitely hear more of in my own opinion."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, so we didn't even try. Thanks, Jason.

