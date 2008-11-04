How Can Mario Shirts Cost $US175?

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Easy! Take a t-shirt and apply the Bape sub-label Baby Milo. That's eighty bucks already. You're almost half way there. Next, make it exclusive to the members-only online store Nigo's Favourite Shop. Finally, add Japanese import mark up and you've easily reached $US175. The designs, featuring artwork from the Bape branded Nintendo DSs released earlier this year, may not be spectacular enough to warrant nearly two-hundred bucks in t-shirt purchases, but it's not outrageous for retailers to ask this much money.

How do I know this? The shirts went online yesterday and are already sold out.

A BATHING APE [NFS Exclusive]MARIO to MILO Tee [Top]WHITE [Cliff Edge via Hypebeast]

  • scotty Guest

    haha, they released a track jacket a few months ago, covered in thousands of little baby ape monograms. nothing too special, but went for a PHAT $4899. seems like rich Kings College teenagers can easily cough up something that Jay Jay's sells similar for a peanut-sized $14!

