How Does Yoko Ono Feel About The Beatles Video Game?

How excited is John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono for the recently announced video game based on The Beatles? "Very excited." Ono tells Entertainment Weekly that she, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison's widow Olivia "are actually pretty hip," which made the agreement to licence the band's likeness to MTV Games and Harmonix possible.

Ono calls the not-Rock Band game, of which MTV is currently very light on specifics, "a start to a beautiful new page in [the Beatles']history."

You know, given Ono's recent elbow-rubbing with Q Entertainment's Tetsuya Mizuguchi — which was tapped to develop the Japanese version of Rock Band — we have to wonder if he was at least partly responsible for greasing the wheels on this one. Sounds like a long shot, but Miz might be smooth enough to pull it off.

Beatles videogame: Yoko Ono speaks, insiders mull band's digital future [EW - thanks, Jason!]

  • Norm Guest

    I would rather play a Yoko Ono game.
    I really like her early stuff, like Plastic Ono Band, and Fly.
    Two of the best albums in my opinion.

    I hope she is in the game, as a selectable character.

