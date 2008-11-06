How Many Copies Will Res V, SFIV Sell?

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Let's ask Capcom! As a follow-up to the financial results disclosed yesterday, Capcom have released some internal sales projections for their major upcoming titles. Those titles big enough to warrant a mention are Street Fighter IV, Resident Evil V, Bionic Commando and Dead Rising Wii. For Res 5, they're thinking they'll sell around 3.2 million copies. For Street Fighter IV, a very conservative 1.7 million. For Bionic Commando a slightly optimistic 1.5 million, and for Dead Rising Wii, a pie-in-the-sky figure of 500,000. Be sure to check back this time next year, see if their crystal ball-gazing needs some work.

