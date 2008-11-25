The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

How Not To Get Your Live Account Hacked Like Dan Hsu

Having one's online account "hacked" by one of the 'net's more shady of denizens can happen to anyone — even video game journalist vet Dan "Shoe" Hsu. The former EGM editor-in-chief (and IGN moonlighter) writes about the experience of recently having his Xbox Live account swiped by a nefarious Xbox 360 gamer — a crime now festering at the City of San Francisco's police department, the Computer Fraud Division of the police department in Redmond, WA, and the Computer Crimes Division of the FBI.

Most of the "hacking" is done via social engineering, not at some server farm chipping away at your password until it reveals it's actually "password" or "asdf." Xbox Live chat and customer support reps are just as efficient hacking methods. Fortunately, Hsu's loss and aggravation is your gain. He provide seven handy tips for shielding your account from hacker harm, a must read if you're new to the Xbox Live subscription game.

Hacked on Xbox 360: A Victim's Tale [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles