How To Show Off Your NXE Avatar Online

Kotakuite Nate sends us in a helpful tip for not only sharing our New Xbox Experience avatars online, but also putting them in odd situations, like being balanced on the head of an adorable bunny rabbit. All you need to do is take the URL "http://avatar.xboxlive.com/avatar/GAMERTAG/avatar-body.png", and replace GAMERTAG with...well, your gamertag. This gives you a lovely transparent PNG image, suitable for placing on top of other random things. Not only that, but you can do it with your friends' avatars as well, leading to endless forum hilarity in the near future. I can just taste it.

