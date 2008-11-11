How'd You Like Your Game Ending to Be DLC?

Downloadable content as a weapon against second-hand resales is nothing new, but Epic's Mike Capps has heard other ideas for how it can be used with devastating effect. If you hated the idea of DLC weapons in Bad Company, well, you're really going to hate this.
"I've talked to some developers who are saying 'If you want to fight the final boss you go online and pay $US20, but if you bought the retail version you got it for free'. We don't make any money when someone rents it, and we don't make any money when someone buys it used - way more than twice as many people played Gears than bought it."
That would reduce everything but a retail sale to a demo, in my view. This doesn't sound like Capps specifically advocating such a bastard-arse move. But these two sides — developers and retailer/resellers — need to arrive at some sort of truce or else the only ones who'll get screwed are the gamers.
I can't imagine the Amazon and Metacritic reviews for such a game. It would make the Spore DRM backlash look like a polite disagreement. Seriously, games industry, you want to start spewing douchewater like the RIAA, go for it. They can tell you what it's done for their sales.
I don't think this is such a bad idea. Keep in mind folks, this is about game developers getting a better share of the money we are spending on games. Something needs to be done to reallocate the profits being made in the resale market from the retailers to the developers. Otherwise we'll have heaps of retailers (because they're making so much money) and not many good games (because game devs are losing out on profits).
Keep in mind that when you hand over your $79 for GoW2 you are purchasing a LICENCE TO PLAY GOW2 and a disc enabling you to play it... this doesn't give you the right to reproduce copies and sell them, nor to reverse engineer the source code and exploit it... is it such a stretch that your $79 also may not give you the right to resell the original disc to a 3rd party.
If the money that was being pumped into retailers via the resale market was instead being pumped into game dev's pockets - the initial price of games would come down and game devs would be making more money and be making more & better games!!!