Hudson Tells Wii Owners To Get A Job

What the hell is that little boy doing to that cow!? It's okay, he's saving the world. Hudson Entertainment has just announced Help Wanted, and new game coming to the Nintendo Wii next summer, which tasks the player with saving the world from an impending meteor strike by completing more than fifty different odd jobs, and they do mean odd. I mean, sure, milking a cow isn't all that odd to someone used to tugging on cow teats, but for the layman it's a bit off. Other jobs include haunted house monster, clown, sumo referee, sushi master, action hero, and many more. Somehow I doubt video game blogger made the cut, but I can dream.

It basically boils down to a collection of mini-games, but if you can explain away the mini-games with an interesting theme it certainly takes the edge off a bit. I'm just interested to see how being a sushi chef can help save the world. It boggles the mind. As do these screenies.

SAVING THE WORLD ONE JOB AT A TIME! HUDSON ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES HELP WANTED FOR Wii

Coming Summer 2009—The First Job Simulation Compilation For Nintendo Wii Centered Around Fifty Odd and Quirky Jobs!

REDWOOD CITY, CA - November 11th, 2008 - Hudson Entertainment, the North American publishing arm for HUDSON SOFT, announced today they will bring Help Wanted, a fun, slap-stick new life simulation game for Wii in Summer 2009. In Help Wanted, players are sent on a mission to save the world from impending extinction by completing fifty different jobs. Help Wanted is developed by Hudson Soft and published by Hudson Entertainment for North and South America.

Help Wanted allows players to choose from completing over fifty odd jobs, including: Haunted House Monster, Clown, Make-up Artist, Pinch Hitter, Pizza Chef, Stunt Car Driver, Sumo Referee, Action Hero and Sushi Master to name just a few. The game includes multiple difficulty levels that change up the game play elements and a multiplayer feature that allows for head-to-head play on up to fifteen different jobs.

After completing each job, players can then shop for fun and unique items using the money they've earned from their daily grind. In addition, gamers can also buy special defensive goods that will help to save the planet or delay it's extinction from a meteor. After making purchases, players can also add keepsakes to their displayable collections in the collector's room.

Help Wanted will be available exclusively for Wii in summer of 2009.