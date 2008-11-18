Huxley Delayed On PC, Again

Ahh, Huxley. Were it not for the Korean Open Beta - which apparently exists, and has players and everything - we would have to keep checking Snopes to see if it was still considered real or not.
This just in - you will be surprised to hear that the MMO/FPS game has had its Western PC release pushed back until "the first half of 2009". The promised Xbox 360 version is even deeper in the mire - no release date has yet been suggested.
The massively multiplayer shooter is loosely (extremely, I would have though) based on the visionary SciFi novel "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley. The challenge now for Webzen is to ensure a release date before the novel's fictional timeline begins in 2540 AD. Not long now, chaps!
