Hydrophobia Washing Up On Store Shelves In March

It's been quite awhile since we've seen much of anything on Blade Interactive's water-physics showcase Hydrophobia. In fact, things have been pretty quiet on the subject since we posted screenshots of the title back in May of last year, so we're happy to hear that not only is the project still in existence, it's also nearing completion. Blade is now aiming at a March 2009 release for the title on the PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.

Looks like there have been some changes made as well, judging from the screens currently found on the game's website compared to what we have in that old gallery. Why does it always have to be dreadlocks?


Hydrophobia gushes to March 2009 [Eurogamer]

