Identifiction: AO Sphere Trailer

This teaser for Identifiction's new episodic sci-fi game AO Sphere might not quite be the "PS3 quality" that Marketing Manager Salima Bessaraoui told us about last month, but its isn't too shabby - especially considering that this is all done in Flash.

It is hard to get much of an idea of how this will play from what is on offer but if the way the animated characters move in and out of the nicely rendered backdrops remind me of anything it is Lucasarts point 'n' click adventures like Fate of Atlantis or Full Throttle. Not bad company to keep, in my book.

Beta sign-ups are still open - check out the link above for details.

