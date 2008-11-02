

All the raving over Mirror's Edge makes my snark seem misplaced, of course. But I'd say this video game could have more than a transformative effect on the whole free-running/parkour craze. It might completely take it indoors, because there is no way you'll ever do anything this cool in real life. Nor, frankly, do most of us live in cities with this kind of a landscape. What am I gonna do, go run up the side of Steamies' Bar down by Hillsdale Boulevard? The Mirror's Edge demo is available for download now on PSN and XBLA, and you can get access to the demo's time trial stage if you pre-order it.