The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?


All the raving over Mirror's Edge makes my snark seem misplaced, of course. But I'd say this video game could have more than a transformative effect on the whole free-running/parkour craze. It might completely take it indoors, because there is no way you'll ever do anything this cool in real life. Nor, frankly, do most of us live in cities with this kind of a landscape. What am I gonna do, go run up the side of Steamies' Bar down by Hillsdale Boulevard? The Mirror's Edge demo is available for download now on PSN and XBLA, and you can get access to the demo's time trial stage if you pre-order it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles