In The Pit Trailer - No Video Card Required

Video: Trailer for "In the Pit" for Dream Build Play 2008

We have mentioned In The Pit before - back when it was a 3-level Xbox 360 demo.

Described as "An 'audio-only' stealth action game", you are a monster hunting down unfortunate victims hurled into your pit by an evil king. It's a Grue simulator, basically.

The demo has been expanded into a full game, which will be one of the NXE Community Games launch titles. Check out the trailer. With your eyes closed.

