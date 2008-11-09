Infinity Ward Guy Calls Activision Guy 'Super Douche'

Robert Bowling, Infinity Ward's community manager for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, last discussed the topic of douchebaggery with Penthouse Pets Heather Vandeven and Jamie Lynn (pictured) in June. He revisited the subject on his blog yesterday, specifically to call Noah Heller of Activison one. Or well, to rename Heller's job title to "Senior Super Douche." Funny, I thought he was more like the "Senior Producer managing Call of Duty" over there.

What earned the promotion? Bowling is a smidge unhappy with how his game keeps showing up in interviews about Call of Duty: World at War, which drops Tuesday. Just because they have similar titles and just because Activision publishes both doesn't mean they're on the same team, gang. And what set off Bowling was when Heller, in an interview with CVG, said bolt-action rifles in Modern Warfare were not one-shot kill weapons, as they are in World at War

WTF are you talking about?! "in previous Call of Dutys blah blah blah". First of all, you didn't work on "previous Call of Dutys", so don't talk as if you're down with how / why things were designed the way they were. Second, you're completely fucking wrong. Bolt Action rifles are one hit kills in every Call of Duty we (Infinity Ward) made!!

But wait, there's more. In the developer equivalent of saying, "Keep my name out yo mouth," he goes on:

A rule of thumb I like to use is.... when promoting your game. Promote YOUR game. Don't compare it to another game, or reference what OTHER games did in the past, pitch YOUR game. I mean, you have lots of cool things you could talk about... like Nazi Zombies....

And finally, he drops the D-bomb.

Can you guys please stop interviewing this guy, talk to someone who actually works on the Dev Team at Treyarch and knows what the fuck they're talking about. Not Senior Super Douche Noah Heller from Activision - who apparently has never played the game and doesn't even work at the developer.

We haven't contacted Activision for a response yet, but we'd love to hear one.

Noah Heller ... STOP Doing Interviews [IAMfourzerotwo]