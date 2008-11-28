The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Intestines-On Personal Trainer Cooking (Or Why You Don't Eat Bay Leaves)

So Nintendo sent me a copy of Personal Trainer Cooking earlier this month and I immediately started messing around with it. See, I love to cook. It's one of the few hobbies I have (next to reading and writing) that I find helps me relax.

Initially I was just going to review the game, but then I decided it would be fun to video myself using the DS to cook a meal... while drinking... heavily. So maybe it wasn't such a great idea, or maybe I should have read the recipe all the way through before I started to cook a meal for that night. Oh well, live and learn.

Watch The Brian Crecente Cooking Hour on your iPod!
Right click save link as and download the video here.
Subscribe to this and more videos on iTunes

Comments

  • Bizz Guest

    Hahaha Awesome guys! really funny vid!

    I think Kotaku should get into the game review business, definitely one of the more interesting reviews ive seen!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles