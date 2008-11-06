iPhone Too Portable? Try The Marware Game Grip™

If you enjoy playing games on your iPhone but are concerned that the Best Portable Device For Games™ just doesn't feel solid enough in your big manly hands, pay attention.

The Marware Game Grip is an iPhone case with attached silicone hand grips that is designed to give you something to really hang on to while you play. Not convinced? The website assure us that the Game Grip's unique cord management system provides the ultimate versatility. I don't know what that means , but it sounds good.

The Game Grip retails for a mere $US49.99 - if that seems a bit steep remember that you can use it for Batman cosplay and that with practice you may be able to get your iPhone to return when thrown in an arc.

Game Grip™ [Marware via Pocket Gamer]