The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

iPhone's Puzzle Quest Hits December For $10

It looks like Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords will be hitting the App Store next month for $US9.95.

TransGaming tells us that the game is working its way through the approval process as we speak. Challenge of the Warlords has been optimised to run on the iPhone and iPod Touch, making full use of the tap features. The game will include new story lines, new characters and new conquests.

Though, honestly, this could be an exact replica of the original Puzzle Quest and I'd happily plunk down my $10 to have it stowed away on my iPhone.

I've been hankering for this game since the day Apple announced the App Store. Going as far as emailing both the developer and publisher of Puzzle Quest and asking them to get to it. I'm delighted to see that my pestering, no matter how ineffectual in reality it might have been, has ended with a new way for me to while away the time between when my head hits the pillow and I finally fall asleep.

We'll make sure to update you once we shake more details on the game loose from TransGaming and get a chance to check the game out ourselves. But I can't help but think that there's a new must buy for iPhones in town.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles