iPhone's Puzzle Quest Hits December For $10

It looks like Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords will be hitting the App Store next month for $US9.95.

TransGaming tells us that the game is working its way through the approval process as we speak. Challenge of the Warlords has been optimised to run on the iPhone and iPod Touch, making full use of the tap features. The game will include new story lines, new characters and new conquests.

Though, honestly, this could be an exact replica of the original Puzzle Quest and I'd happily plunk down my $10 to have it stowed away on my iPhone.

I've been hankering for this game since the day Apple announced the App Store. Going as far as emailing both the developer and publisher of Puzzle Quest and asking them to get to it. I'm delighted to see that my pestering, no matter how ineffectual in reality it might have been, has ended with a new way for me to while away the time between when my head hits the pillow and I finally fall asleep.

We'll make sure to update you once we shake more details on the game loose from TransGaming and get a chance to check the game out ourselves. But I can't help but think that there's a new must buy for iPhones in town.