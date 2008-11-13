Is Realistic PC Pinball Worth $US300?

Now I've stated in the past that I am one of the world's biggest fans of video game pinball, from both a height and width and level of devotion standpoint, but I'm just not sure if I am ready for Nanotech Entertainment's Pinball Wizard Controller. Sure it features real flipper buttons, a real plunger, and the ability to detect motion for realistic table nudging action, but there is no way in hell I could ever justify spending $US299 on a controller just to play pinball. An actual pinball table, perhaps, but not a controller, no matter how appealing the thought of having a real plunger may be.

For those of you without my financial limitation, the device does ship with a variety of 3D pinball programs, including a few Gottlieb recreations, and the software is designed to work with all once and future pinball programs, regardless of whether or not they support analogue input. Me? I'm just going to bookmark the page at www.nanotechent.com for random bouts of drooling.

NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT INTRODUCES THE ULTIMATE PINBALL GAME CONTROLLER WITH PINBALL WIZARD

New NanoTech products feature state of the art pinball technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. - November 11, 2008 - NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT is pleased to announce the release of its highly anticipated Pinball Wizard Controller. In keeping with NanoTech's pursuit of innovative gaming technology, the Pinball Wizard controller lets you experience video pinball the way it is meant to be played; by using flipper buttons, a real plunger, and the ability to shake the table as well as nudge the ball, through the integration of its MOT-ION™ I/O Adaptor. Pinball Wizard does it all with no special drivers required. The Pinball Wizard is fully configurable allowing it to work with a variety of Pinball software including the state of the art Future Pinball™ engine. The controller ships with a combination of amazing 3D Pinball games including original titles plus recreations from the world famous pinball manufacturer Gottlieb™. With a software configuration program the Pinball Wizard can be customised to work with all current and future PC Pinball games.

"There has really been no input device for the video pinball enthusiast other than the keyboard, mouse or joystick until now." commented Robert DeKett, founder and CEO of NanoTech Entertainment. "We have come up with a design that will work with any pinball software, regardless of analogue input support. This means we can support all pinball games. Our engineers have crafted a very flexible solution that is designed to support all existing pinball games and is field upgradeable ensuring long lasting support."

The Pinball Wizard controller incorporates all the elements of a real pinball machine into the palm of your hands. Designed by Arcade Industry veterans and pinball enthusiasts, Pinball Wizard recreates the experience of playing a real pinball machine on your desktop. The Pinball Wizard is constructed with true arcade materials and uses a real plunger and lockdown bar from actual pinball machines assuring the player that real arcade feel.

For more information, go to www.nanotechent.com.