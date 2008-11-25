The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Is This The Last PS2 Game Magazine Cover?

Who would have thought that this late in the console's life cycle that a PlayStation 2 game would make the cover of a major gaming publication? The latest issue of Play magazine features Atlus' upcoming RPG Persona 4, with a whole slew of special Shin Megami Tensei-themed features packed inside. It's really an odd sight to see, especially considering the other games listed in the top-right corner of the cover - Afro Samurai, Mirror's Edge, Resistance 2, Sonic Unleashed, and Prince of Persia - all big name, current generation titles.

I get the feeling this is a sort of swan song for the aging console, but what do you guys think? Is this the last time a PS2 title will grace the cover of a major multi-platform gaming mag, or does the little black box still have some life in it yet?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles