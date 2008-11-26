It's Official, DS is Blue and Red All Over

We've seen hints of new colours coming to the DS in leaked ads, but Nintendo this morning sends word that their new bundles are heading to the US.

The Mario Red Nintendo DS bundle will include a red DS with an M for Mario printed on it's cover and a copy of the relatively old New Super Mario Bros. The Ice Blue Nintendo DS comes with a a carrying case and a copy of Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day. Both will sell for $US150.

NEW NINTENDO DS BUNDLES PUT A COLORFUL SPIN ON 'BLACK FRIDAY'

Limited-Edition Hardware Comes with Top-Selling Games

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 25 - The day after Thanksgiving might be known to holiday shoppers as "Black Friday," but this year Nintendo is rewarding eager consumers with two brilliant splashes of colour. On Nov. 28, Nintendo will release a duo of limited-edition Nintendo DS™ bundles, each pairing a Nintendo DS game title with a hand-held system in a bold new colour. The Mario™ Red Nintendo DS bundle includes a red system emblazoned with a familiar M for Mario, and a copy of New Super Mario Bros.™ The Ice Blue Nintendo DS comes with a custom carrying case and the popular Brain Age™: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day. Each bundle sells at an MSRP of $149.99.

Expected to rank high on holiday wish lists among first-time gamers and veteran players alike, the Mario Red and Ice Blue systems are the latest additions to Nintendo's rich palette of distinctive Nintendo DS colours. As people across the nation make their way to malls and retailers for pre-holiday sales and events, shoppers are encouraged to act fast if they want to get their hands on these limited-edition bundles.

"Nintendo DS is both the most affordable and the most popular video game system in this generation," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "These limited-edition bundles make great gifts for first-time Nintendo DS players and collectors alike."

The Mario Red and Ice Blue DS bundles won't be the only stocking stuffers this season. Nintendo also aims to brighten the season for core and new gamers with its growing selection of Nintendo DS games. Pokémon™ Ranger: Shadows of Almia and Kirby Super Star™ Ultra are already in demand among casual gamers and younger players. The new Personal Trainer™: Cooking helps people become masterful chefs. And Mystery Case Files™: MillionHeir™ keeps friends and families enthralled with a series of unique seek-and-solve puzzles.

For more information about Nintendo DS, visit www.NintendoDS.com.