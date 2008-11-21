Jack Thompson Pays $42k Bar Tab

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

When we last left our intrepid Florida anti-gaming attorney, he was not only being permanently disbarred, but was also ordered to reimburse legal fees to the bar to the tune of some $US43,675.35. Well never let it be said that Jack Thompson was a man who didn't pay his dues. Here's an email regarding the payment, since lowered to $US42,525.27 by the Bar, sent to us for some odd reason from Thompson himself:

Dear Chief Justice Quince:

Please advise today what you and the Court have done with my check for $US42,525.27 that was sent you on November 6 to be held in trust by the Supreme Court.

I find today, in talking with my bank, that the check has not been negotiated. I'm not paying any interest on this amount. You all had it from me on the date it was due.

Regards, Jack Thompson

Say what you will about the man, but I'm damn sure I don't have enough money in my bank account to cover that sort of change.

