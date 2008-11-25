The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Jade Raymond Presents Hideo Kojima With MTV's Lifetime Achievement Award

If you missed this past weekend's MTV Video Game Awards show, you're not alone and you're probably not German. The people of Deutschland get their own video game kudos broadcast, one big enough to get both Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond and Metal Gear Solid series producer Hideo Kojima on an international flight. You can't watch these clips online — they appear to be region restricted — but you can bask in the beauty of MTV's first video game lifetime achievement "game cube" award and drool over Kojima's sharp salary man suit. You can also watch Jade Raymond talk.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles