Jade Raymond Presents Hideo Kojima With MTV's Lifetime Achievement Award

If you missed this past weekend's MTV Video Game Awards show, you're not alone and you're probably not German. The people of Deutschland get their own video game kudos broadcast, one big enough to get both Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond and Metal Gear Solid series producer Hideo Kojima on an international flight. You can't watch these clips online — they appear to be region restricted — but you can bask in the beauty of MTV's first video game lifetime achievement "game cube" award and drool over Kojima's sharp salary man suit. You can also watch Jade Raymond talk.
