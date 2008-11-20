Jamzy Is All Over This NXE Stuff

The NXE didn't just hit in the US and Europe. It hit the world over. How's the rest of the world taking things? Well, if Jamzy's any indication, the rest of the world is doing just fine, thank you very much. As you can see by our favourite Japanese Xbox 360 fanboy's eerily life-like avatar.
Wonder if those hair options were included in the NXE just for Jamzy? We'd like to think so.
NXE来ましたね！ついでに告知もしちゃう♪ [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink