Japan Can Now Play PSP Games Online With Their PS3

Delayed last week, available this week. That's how Sony's Adhoc party rolls. The service - which allows PSP owners to connect their handhelds to an ad hoc internet connection through their PS3s - officially went live in Japan today, bringing joy and convenience to hundreds of thousands (and potentially millions) of Monster Hunter owners across the country. Before you ask "OZ release date pls", don't bother, we don't know.

ソニー･コンピュータエンタテインメントジャパン（SCEJ）※1は、サービスの開始時期を延期しておりました「アドホック・パーティー for PlayStation®Portable」のβバージョンサービスを本日より開始いたします。 本サービスは、PSP®「プレイステーション･ポータブル」（PSP®）ユーザー向けにPLAYSTATION®3（PS3®）を介してPSP®ユーザー同士がネットワーク経由でアドホックモードの協力／対戦プレイをお楽しみいただけるネットワークサービスです。 SCEJは、PlayStation®Networkでお楽しみいただけるコンテンツとサービスをさらに拡げることにより、PS3®およびPSP®プラットフォームの普及拡大を強力に推進してまいります。 ※ 本サービスは、PS3®およびPSP®のシステムソフトウェアを最新のバージョンにアップデートしてご利用下さい。