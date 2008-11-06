The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Japan Can Now Play PSP Games Online With Their PS3

Delayed last week, available this week. That's how Sony's Adhoc party rolls. The service - which allows PSP owners to connect their handhelds to an ad hoc internet connection through their PS3s - officially went live in Japan today, bringing joy and convenience to hundreds of thousands (and potentially millions) of Monster Hunter owners across the country. Before you ask "OZ release date pls", don't bother, we don't know.

ソニー･コンピュータエンタテインメントジャパン（SCEJ）※1は、サービスの開始時期を延期しておりました「アドホック・パーティー for PlayStation®Portable」のβバージョンサービスを本日より開始いたします。

本サービスは、PSP®「プレイステーション･ポータブル」（PSP®）ユーザー向けにPLAYSTATION®3（PS3®）を介してPSP®ユーザー同士がネットワーク経由でアドホックモードの協力／対戦プレイをお楽しみいただけるネットワークサービスです。

SCEJは、PlayStation®Networkでお楽しみいただけるコンテンツとサービスをさらに拡げることにより、PS3®およびPSP®プラットフォームの普及拡大を強力に推進してまいります。

※ 本サービスは、PS3®およびPSP®のシステムソフトウェアを最新のバージョンにアップデートしてご利用下さい。

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles